Hillary Clinton “gifted” Maxwell’s nephew ‘Arab regime change’ position at State Department (Video)

Via The Daily Beast (https://www.thedailybeast.com/hillary-clinton-gave-state-department-job-to-epstein-madam-ghislaine-maxwells-nephew-says-report)…

Now the celebrity tabloid OK! Magazine is reporting that ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “gifted” Maxwell’s nephew, Alexander Djerassi, a position within her department when he was just out of college and gave him “special treatment.”

A State Department spokesperson told The Daily Beast that Djerassi served as a “Staff Assistant” from May 2009 to June 2012. The Daily Beast could not confirm whether the role was in fact “gifted” by Clinton.

But a friend of Djerassi told The Daily Beast that Maxwell played no part in introducing Djerassi to Clinton or recommending him for the jobs with the former First Lady.

“These are false allegations against a talented and qualified public servant,” the friend said.

