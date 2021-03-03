in Latest, Video

Ghislaine Maxwell desperate to get out on bail. Ready to renounce UK & French citizenships

The Duran: Episode 902

Maxwell’s attorneys made the offer, revealed in a court filing on Tuesday, in a third try at getting Maxwell out of jail before a trial scheduled for July in Manhattan federal court. A judge has previously rejected two bail attempts, including a $28.5 million bail release proposal in December.

