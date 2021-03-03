Ghislaine Maxwell desperate to get out on bail. Ready to renounce UK & French citizenships
The Duran: Episode 902
Ghislaine Maxwell ‘’will renounce UK and French citizenships if she can be freed on bail’
Maxwell ‘will renounce UK and French citizenships if freed on bail’
Maxwell’s attorneys made the offer, revealed in a court filing on Tuesday, in a third try at getting Maxwell out of jail before a trial scheduled for July in Manhattan federal court. A judge has previously rejected two bail attempts, including a $28.5 million bail release proposal in December.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.