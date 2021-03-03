Sarkozy sentenced to prison, but no time will be served in prison
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Sentenced To Prison In Humiliating Corruption Conviction
It remains to be seen whether Sarkozy actually committed a crime in this case. There was a serious breach of lawyer client confidentiallity by the prosecution and no influence was actually peddled. It is all about intention and the interpretation of phone calls illegally tapped, which were not even played in court! Leading French lawyers, not fans of Sarkozy, are saying openly this was a hit job by politically motivated judges. An appeal has been lodged and Sarkozy has saidn that, if necessary, he will take it to the European Court of Human Rights where the French prosecuting authorities invarialbly… Read more »