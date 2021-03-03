Coordinated Russia sanctions by US & EU.
****News Topic 312*****
US & EU Hit Russia With Coordinated Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning
US & EU Hit Russia With Coordinated Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning
As expected on Tuesday shortly after the European Union announced sanctions against top Russian officials accused in connection to the Navalny case, the United States rolled out with its own sanctions in a coordinated effort.
Navalny Video:
JavaScript is not available.
Navalny’s infamous “Muslim migrants are cockroaches” video with English subtitles. At the end, Navalny shoots person representing Muslim migrants from North Caucasus. [Small correction: opener is “Alexei Navalny Certified Nationalist” not “specialist”] pic.twitter.com/XERk5qBMtn
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
How about sanctioning the US for assassinating Iranian General Qasem Soleimani? How about sanctioning the US, UK, EU, Nato, Israel and all the other countries that joined in killing an estimated five million people in the Middle East over the past 20 years? How about sanctioning Israel for killing top nuclear scientists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and Saudi Arabia for torturing and murdering journalist Jamal Khashoggi?
Navalny is nothing but a useful idiot to assist the US & EU in the demonising of Russia.