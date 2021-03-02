Navalny being sent to “Red Zone” prison camp outside of Moscow
Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Sent to Notorious Prison Camp
The lawyer for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny confirms that his client has been moved from a Moscow jail to one of Russia’s most notorious prison camps to serve his sentence. Navalny, who survived a poisoning attempt, is serving a two-year six-month sentence for defying probation terms while he was hospitalized for the poisoning.
