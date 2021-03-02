Twitter searches for revenue, looks at subscriptions, pay to read tweets

in Latest, Video

3 Votes 2 Comments

Twitter’s days as a completely free platform could be ending. According to comments made by CEO Jack Dorsey at the virtual Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Feb. 10, 2021, subscriptions and other forms of payments could be coming to Twitter.

“These materials may have been obtained through hacking,” reads the disclaimer affixed to a tweet linking to a story from independent news outlet, The Grayzone. The tweet was originally posted on Feb. 20. However, three days later, users began to notice the label added to The Grayzone’s tweet.

FranBrown
FranBrown
March 2, 2021

I can see Twitter disappearing down the toilet pan, hooray! I’m no lover of Dorsey or his platform, the quicker it dies the inevitable death is all to the good for the world. 👍

Sue Rarick
Sue Rarick
March 2, 2021

Two words – My Space

