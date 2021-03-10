in Latest, Video

Russia ready to block Twitter

100 Views 7 Votes 2 Comments

Russia ready to block Twitter

****News Topic 323*****

Russia begins SLOWING DOWN Twitter over child porn, suicide & drug-use claims as regulator warns it could BLOCK service altogether

Russia begins SLOWING DOWN Twitter over child porn, suicide & drug-use claims as regulator warns it could BLOCK service altogether

Twitter users in Russia are about to find it takes longer to share their thoughts online, as authorities start slowing the service’s connection speeds amid a row over illegal content hosted by the US-based social media giant.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

RussiaAlex Christoforoutwitter

What do you think?

7 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
March 10, 2021

Stay well away from the UK: an out of control lawless totalitarian police state

https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-10th-march-2021

1
Reply
bogsik
bogsik
March 10, 2021

who and why would like to have a MEDIA Gestapo running the illigal operation behind their back?
Wojcicki vaginatube next!!!

1
Reply

Nazi Healthcare Reforms Revived Under Biden- Strategic Hour on Rogue News