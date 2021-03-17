in Latest, Video

Russia sends final warning to Twitter

67 Views 5 Votes 3 Comments

Russia sends final warning to Twitter

****News Topic 332*****
Twitter still ignoring Russian demands to remove illegal content despite country’s decision to throttle website’s speed — official

Twitter still ignoring Russian demands to remove illegal content despite country’s decision to throttle website’s speed – official

Twitter has still not gotten in touch with Roskomnadzor, Russia’s federal regulator for mass media, despite the authorities slowing down the Californian website for its refusal to delete thousands of posts with illegal material.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

RussiaAlex Christoforoutwitter

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Hope
Hope
March 17, 2021

I am making 10,000 Dollars at home own laptop .Just do work online 2 to 4 hour properly. so i make my family happy and u can do Check it out what i do… …… https://bit.ly/39JrDqt

-1
Reply
Daniel Martin
Daniel Martin
March 17, 2021

Russia please block Twitter, so i can open up the Champagne in celebration of that wonderful move, it would really make my day! 🍾 🥂

1
Reply
FranBrown
FranBrown
Reply to  Daniel Martin
March 17, 2021

🤣🤣🤣

0
Reply

MyPillow CEO says new social network coming soon. Will be “safe place” for speech