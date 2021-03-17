Russia sends final warning to Twitter
Twitter still ignoring Russian demands to remove illegal content despite country’s decision to throttle website’s speed — official
Twitter has still not gotten in touch with Roskomnadzor, Russia’s federal regulator for mass media, despite the authorities slowing down the Californian website for its refusal to delete thousands of posts with illegal material.
Russia please block Twitter, so i can open up the Champagne in celebration of that wonderful move, it would really make my day! 🍾 🥂
🤣🤣🤣