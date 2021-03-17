in Latest, Video

MyPillow CEO says new social network coming soon. Will be “safe place” for speech

MyPillow CEO says new social network coming soon. Will be “safe place” for speech

Authored by Isabel von Brugen via The Epoch Times, MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell said Sunday that the social media platform he’s launching in the coming weeks will be a “safe place” for those who have been “canceled” by big tech platforms such as YouTube and Twitter.

Alex Christoforou

