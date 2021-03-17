MyPillow CEO says new social network coming soon. Will be “safe place” for speech
MyPillow CEO Says New App Will Be “Safe Place” for Those Canceled by YouTube, Twitter
Authored by Isabel von Brugen via The Epoch Times, MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell said Sunday that the social media platform he’s launching in the coming weeks will be a “safe place” for those who have been “canceled” by big tech platforms such as YouTube and Twitter.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
