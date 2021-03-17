China Warns Ukraine on Crimea Ties
News Topic 77:
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s Regular Press Conference on March 15, 2021
CCTV: On March 12, G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy issued a joint statement on NPC’s adoption of a decision on improving HKSAR’s electoral system. Do you have any comment?
Beijing cautions Kiev that China’s trade ties with Crimea should not be politicized
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese enterprises “have been historically maintaining contacts with Crimea”
Beijing cautions Kiev that China’s trade ties with Crimea should not be politicized
BEIJING, March 15./TASS/. China has urged Ukraine not to politicize cooperation between Chinese companies and Crimea, sustained according to market rules, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday. “Chinese companies maintain contacts with Crimea and cooperate with it based on market principles.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.