Germany-CDU scandal completes Merkel’s disastrous tenure as Chancellor
Merkel shock: CDU’s election gloom underlines Germany’s ‘difficult situation’, says expert
ANGELA Merkel’s CDU is on the verge of a drubbing in today’s key regional elections which will underline the difficulties both her party and Germany as a whole will face when she steps down later this year, a political analyst has said.
