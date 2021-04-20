in Latest, Video

Germany is one step closer to life without Merkel, with leadership change

Germany is one step closer to life without Merkel, with leadership change
The Duran: Episode 946

German chancellor election: CDU’s Laschet secures place on ballot after party top brass pick him over CSU-friendly rival Soeder

German chancellor election: CDU's Laschet secures place on ballot after party top brass pick him over CSU-friendly rival Soeder

Germany’s center-right CDU/CSU Union will field CDU chairman Armin Laschet as its candidate for chancellorship at the upcoming general election. He was overwhelmingly supported by his party’s bosses. The CDU executive board held a six-hour virtual debate on Monday evening to discuss whether to nominate Laschet or CSU leader Markus Soeder as the alliance’s candidate to replace Angela Merkel as leader of the German government.

