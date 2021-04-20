NATURAL CAUSES: DC autopsy proves media lied about Officer Sicknick

The Media Lied Repeatedly About Officer Brian Sicknick’s Death. And They Just Got Caught

The Media Lied Repeatedly About Officer Brian Sicknick’s Death. And They Just Got Caught Just as with the Russia Bounty debacle, they will never acknowledge what they did. Their audience wants to be lied to for partisan gain and emotional pleasure. It was crucial for liberal sectors of the media to invent and disseminate a harrowing lie about how Officer Brian Sicknick died.

Capitol Police officer media claimed was ‘killed’ in January 6 riot died of NATURAL CAUSES, says medical examiner

Capitol Police officer media claimed was ‘killed’ in January 6 riot died of NATURAL CAUSES, says medical examiner Officer Brian Sicknick of the US Capitol Police died after suffering two strokes, but there was no evidence of internal or external injuries from the January 6 unrest, the Washington, DC medical examiner has finally revealed. Sicknick, 42, died after suffering two strokes at the base of the brain stem caused by a clot in an artery, medical examiner Francisco J.

