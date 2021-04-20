NATURAL CAUSES: DC autopsy proves media lied about Officer Sicknick
****News Topic 379*****
The Media Lied Repeatedly About Officer Brian Sicknick’s Death. And They Just Got Caught
The Media Lied Repeatedly About Officer Brian Sicknick’s Death. And They Just Got Caught
Just as with the Russia Bounty debacle, they will never acknowledge what they did. Their audience wants to be lied to for partisan gain and emotional pleasure. It was crucial for liberal sectors of the media to invent and disseminate a harrowing lie about how Officer Brian Sicknick died.
Capitol Police officer media claimed was ‘killed’ in January 6 riot died of NATURAL CAUSES, says medical examiner
Capitol Police officer media claimed was ‘killed’ in January 6 riot died of NATURAL CAUSES, says medical examiner
Officer Brian Sicknick of the US Capitol Police died after suffering two strokes, but there was no evidence of internal or external injuries from the January 6 unrest, the Washington, DC medical examiner has finally revealed. Sicknick, 42, died after suffering two strokes at the base of the brain stem caused by a clot in an artery, medical examiner Francisco J.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Hey DURAN..
Luka-The-K9
Awaiting for approval
You are sensitive?
Coupled with the recent admission that no weapons were found on any of the protestors, this newest admission should put to rest the story of the armed bloody insurrection. When will we really discover the truth about how the one protestor was killed? And when will they start actually releasing some of those who’ve been denied bail up to now?