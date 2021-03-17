THIS Indicator Proves We Are Beyond the Tech Stock Bubble in 2000! Bond Index Warning Signal

source / The Money GPS

We have encountered territory we have never been before. The general consensus is that “this time is different” and there’s certainly nothing to worry about. It’s clear that without a trigger event, without a big spark, there likely won’t be a fire. But when everything around you is soaked in gasoline, it doesn’t take much to set it off, right?

MOVE vs VIX

Real Vision with Michael Green

Click to access Real-Vision-with-Michael-Green.pdf

Valuations across asset markets are high in the US relative to history

S&P 500

Valuation: Sector baskets

Uses of Cash

Exhibit 1: Unlike in 2000, today the median S&P 500 stock carries a high P/E

as of March 11, 2021

Exhibit 4: Sector valuations relative to history and interest rates

as of March 11, 2021; 100th percentile indicates the highest valuation relative to history

% Weight in S&P 500

S&P 500 Tech Sector Price to Forward Sales

S&P 500 & S&P 500 Tech Sector

Long-term Growth Estimates

'I'd Much Rather Be in Florida'

https://dnyuz.com/2021/03/13/id-much-rather-be-in-florida/

Crude to $100: Trader makes the case for a spike in oil prices

Crude to $100: Trader makes the case for a spike in oil prices Crude oil prices are on a path to highs not seen since 2014, according to one chart analyst. As the energy sector tracks for its best quarter on record with a year-to-date gain of nearly 40%, there's "clearly some upside" for oil prices as well, Piper Sandler's Craig Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

U.S. airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020

U.S. airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020 WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.357 million U.S. airport passengers on Friday, the highest number screened since March 15, 2020, as air travel begins to rebound from a pandemic-related drop. Covid-19 has devastated air travel demand, with U.S. airline passenger demand down 60 percent in 2020 and down 63 percent in January.

Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson on Twitter:

@TSA officers screened 1,357,111 people at airport security checkpoints yesterday, Friday, March 12. The last time checkpoint throughput was that high was March 15, 2020. If you choose to fly, wear that mask!

@TSA officers screened 1,357,111 people at airport security checkpoints yesterday, Friday, March 12. The last time checkpoint throughput was that high was March 15, 2020. If you choose to fly, wear that mask!

A Car Rental Apocalypse Is Coming: Here's What You Need To Know

https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurabegleybloom/2021/03/11/a-car-rental-apocalypse-is-coming-heres-what-you-need-to-know/

The Rising Cost of College in the U.S.

How Lex Greensill's $7 Billion Empire Unraveled in Days

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-11/how-lex-greensill-s-7-billion-empire-unraveled-in-days

Stimulus Check Status: 8 Million Americans Cut Out of $1,400 Stimmy Payments

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-11/stimulus-check-status-8-million-americans-cut-out-of-1-400-stimmy-payments

Inflation is coming has been the signal sent from bond markets. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

Wake up to the suits and ties. They're all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

1 MILLION VENEZUELAN BOLIVAR NOTE. I've covered this issue for years quite closely and it didn't take a fortune teller to realize what would happen. Once inflation gets out of control, it's extremely difficult or impossible to stop. Good luck, Fed #venezuela #inflation

BillAckman joins the group believing that inflation will pick up and its impact will be felt in markets. As far as I'm concerned, people are going to hate me more than ever. That's ok. Be prepared for the worst. Hope for the best. Diversify. Hedge your bets.

"Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy" Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble

IF THEY WILL FIGHT OVER PLAYSTATION…What would they do for food? #ps5 #PlayStation5 #playstation #ps5fight #walmart



CLUBHOUSE. I'm thinking about doing a daily Clubhouse chat. Anyone would be able to come on and ask me questions directly. I want to do something that other creators are not doing.

I know not many people are on this app yet since in invite only but basically just download the app, choose a username, and wait to get in. I'll let you know before I proceed on my end so nobody misses it. 2/2 #clubhouse #clubhouseapp

The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I'm creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It's simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

