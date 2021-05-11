Semiconductor SHORTAGE National Security Top Priority! Every Commodity Major Restrictions!

source

Considerable shortages have appeared everywhere today. Commodities are rising higher and higher. Prices are escalating and wages are stagnant. The Fed has suggested this is only temporary and that it’s simply just a bump in the road. What will come of all of this?

#1 CAN’T JUST TURN AROUND NEW FACTORIES

#2 COMPANIES THAT INCREASE CAPACITY WILL WIN NEW CONTRACTS WITH BIG PLAYERS

#3 RAW MATERIALS USED IN CHIPS WILL ALSO SEE INCREASED DEMAND

Steel prices have tripled. Now Bank of America is sounding the alarm – CNN

Chip Shortage 2021: Semiconductors Are Hard to Make and That’s Part of the Problem

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2021-chip-production-why-hard-to-make-semiconductors/

Nationwide Shortage Of Chlorine And Propane Tanks Impacting Pools Right Before Summer – CBS Los Angeles

Chicken Shortage Sends Prices Soaring, and Restaurants Can’t Keep Up – WSJ

Soybeans | 1977-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Price | Quote | Chart | Historical

Copper | 1988-2021 Data | 2022-2023 Forecast | Price | Quote | Chart | Historical

Dow jumps 300 points to hit another record close ahead of key April jobs report

Fed warns of possible ‘significant declines’ in stocks as valuations rise

Millions Are Unemployed. Why Can’t Companies Find Workers? – WSJ

With 8 mln Americans out of work, why are more companies not filling jobs? | Reuters

Food prices continue to rise. Inflation is coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “BREAKING: “Federal judge overturns national eviction ban”Get ready for more info on this topic. You know that if there are going to be millions more on the street this will be very chaotic, very quickly. #eviction #homeless #COVID19 #debt pic.twitter.com/9uvF2Svdqd / Twitter” BREAKING: “Federal judge overturns national eviction ban”Get ready for more info on this topic. You know that if there are going to be millions more on the street this will be very chaotic, very quickly. #eviction #homeless #COVID19 #debt pic.twitter.com/9uvF2Svdqd

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

