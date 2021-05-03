Price of EVERYTHING Up But What’s the REAL Reason? Commodities Supercycle or Price Gouge?

source / The Money GPS

Prices are soaring higher every single day it seems. We can blame the central banks. We can talk about the restrictions and lockdowns having an impact on the supply chain. We can also discuss the logistical problems over the last year or so. But what if part of the problem was not inventory and shortages but was more about price gouging and schemes to push prices higher? Does that interest you? Well…

$GPS

Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-22/inflation-forces-the-bank-of-canada-s-hand-ahead-of-fed-and-ecb

archive

Bank of Canada becomes first to signal exit from stimulus – BNN Bloomberg

Bank of Canada becomes first to signal exit from stimulus – BNN Bloomberg The Bank of Canada took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus as it hailed a stronger-than-expected recovery from the pandemic. Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday they would scale back their purchases of government debt by a quarter to $3 billion (US$2.4 billion) and accelerate the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase.

archive

The trouble with ‘bubble’: Why Canada’s red-hot housing market is defying the burst – The Globe and Mail

The trouble with ‘bubble’: Why Canada’s red-hot housing market is defying the burst If it makes you feel better to say Canada’s housing market is a bubble, go ahead and say it. Everyone else has. Ten years ago, The Economist magazine concluded Canadian real estate was grossly overvalued. Nine years ago, Merrill Lynch declared Canadian housing was afflicted by “overvaluation, speculation and oversupply.”

archive

The Price of the Stuff That Makes Everything Is Surging – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-01/the-price-of-the-stuff-that-makes-everything-is-surging

archive

Deepest Backwardation Since ‘07 Shows World Short on Commodities – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-04-30/deepest-backwardation-since-07-shows-world-short-on-commodities

archive

George Fallis: It’s a housing bubble in Toronto, not a supply squeeze | Financial Post

George Fallis: It’s a housing bubble in Toronto, not a supply squeeze The Toronto price escalation is not caused by supply problems George Fallis, Special to Financial Post Last month, the average house price in Toronto was up 16.7 per cent vs. March 2020. This was an acceleration of a trend in which Toronto house prices have risen 10 per cent a year over the last five years.

TRAIN LOADS OF LUMBER JUST STACKED UP !!!! Why – YouTube

‘Bad things happening’ in Ontario real estate market as homebuyer complaints surge

‘Bad things happening’ in Ontario real estate market as homebuyer complaints surge Posted: April 28, 2021 Last Updated: April 28, 2021 When Carla Vanderdeen-Fenech started shopping for a home in Hamilton in late 2020, she knew it would be competitive. What she didn’t expect was to live in a friend’s basement for five months despite having made a healthy down payment on a $1.1 million house.

Tighter mortgage standards, blind bidding ban may be needed to slow housing market: National Bank of Canada CEO | Financial Post

Tighter mortgage standards, blind bidding ban may be needed to slow housing market: National Bank of Canada CEO Louis Vachon says further analysis needed to understand if housing market trends are permanent TORONTO – National Bank of Canada’s CEO said on Friday that additional macro- and micro-prudential adjustments may be required over the next few months to avoid a potential burst of a speculative bubble in the country’s housing market.

Toronto looking to ban tall buildings in three downtown neighbourhoods | Urbanized

Toronto looking to ban tall buildings in three downtown neighbourhoods | Urbanized A zoning bylaw amendment that’s making its way through City Council would place height restrictions on new developments in three downtown Toronto neighbourhoods, effectively putting a ban on tall buildings.

Costco paper towels: Now with 20 fewer sheets per roll – RedFlagDeals.com Forums

Costco paper towels: Now with 20 fewer sheets per roll – RedFlagDeals.com Forums For the real deal hunters of RFD: Costco paper towels. Same price as the previous several times buying them. Now with 20 fewer sheets. 140/160= .875

Food prices continue to rise. Inflation is coming. More money moving into the stock market. Value stocks have seen more inflows and tech stocks and other growth stocks are also performing well. More money is being pumped in from all sides, creating a massive bull market that apparently will never end as we are on a permanently high plateau. Stimulus driving markets higher.

— APPENDICES —

•

— FOOTNOTES —

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick. / Twitter” Wake up to the suits and ties. They’re all lying to you. None are your friends. None wish to help you. Wolves in sheep clothing. More distractions than ever before. The magician always makes a spectacle to hide the trick.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2 / Twitter” CHINA SAYS BITCOIN AN “INVESTMENT ALTERNATIVE”. Consider the possibility of a country or central bank dumping 1% of their U.S. Treasuries to buy Bitcoin. If others followed? Not suggesting will happen. I’m just discussing the implications, if any. #bitcoin #crypto #china #CBDC pic.twitter.com/JVCnwV2vI2

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK / Twitter” “HIGH RISK” #HOUSING MARKET. So what will be done? Nothing. #Mortgage rates near record lows. “Blind” bidding. Artificially low listing prices purposely used to generate euphoria and overbidding to increase sales commission. This is the biggest #bubble and it’s not just #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vQvu8gGByK

The Money GPS on Twitter: “”Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A / Twitter” “Fed Sounds Alarm on Commercial Real Estate, Business Bankruptcy” Nothing to see here folks. Market is doing well. Stimulus is all that matters. The Fed loves us all. Ignore all negative news and hate anyone who highlights that which is clearly a major issue #realestate #bubble pic.twitter.com/IRDsy53G5A

— PLAYLISTS —

• The Amazon GPS – Mini YouTube eCourse

• The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

• The Money GPS Easy eCourse

• How To Fix the Economy

•

The Money GPS on Twitter: “Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them. pic.twitter.com/kF9UV6euK0 / Twitter” Going live on #clubhouse at 11am PST / 2pm EST. Make sure to follow me on there and turn the notification bell on so it will pop up when I start the room. I gave away all the invites I had and will give more away as soon as I get them.

The Money GPS on Twitter: “The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT / Twitter” The Money GPS Financial Education 101 coming soon.100% free eCourse for you to learn from but for those who already know the content, this is perfect to share with others. I’m creating this course for people specifically to get the foundation #money #moneyGPS #financialeducation pic.twitter.com/nzqVVSSorT

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2021

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money​ #finance​ #inflation

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report