BRACE FOR IMPACT: “About to get much worse.”

— Ice Age Farmer

We are staring down the barrel of a confluence of several scenarios–each of which individually is a significant, life-changing event–but which are together conspiring is a dangerous and incendiary situation:  food shortages, inflation, and a breakdown of the supply chain.  A new media narrative today acknowledges food shortages, and blames animal agriculture, indicating we are reaching an inflection point in the collapse.  Expect things to accelerate from here.  Let’s have a conversation tonight about where we are, where we’re heading, and how to prepare.

FULL SHOW NOTES

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

