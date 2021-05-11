BRACE FOR IMPACT: “About to get much worse.”
We are staring down the barrel of a confluence of several scenarios–each of which individually is a significant, life-changing event–but which are together conspiring is a dangerous and incendiary situation: food shortages, inflation, and a breakdown of the supply chain. A new media narrative today acknowledges food shortages, and blames animal agriculture, indicating we are reaching an inflection point in the collapse. Expect things to accelerate from here. Let’s have a conversation tonight about where we are, where we’re heading, and how to prepare.
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
