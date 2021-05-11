in Latest, Video

Glenn Greenwald: Antony Blinken Continues to Lecture the World on Values His Administration Aggressively Violates (Video)

How can you feign anger over others’ attacks on a free press when you imprison Assange as punishment for his vital revelations about U.S. officials?

Excellent analysis from Glenn Greenwald on US hypocrisy when it comes to press freedom. It is all about projection. On Greenwald’s YouTube channel, he exposes the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, simply using his own words.

Read Greenwald’s article and support for Julian Assange on greenwald.substack.com/p/antony-blinken-continues-to-lecture. Duraners should also take a look at over 500 top-class comments below the article.

