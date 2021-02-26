Twitter purge of accounts “Undermining Faith In NATO”
****News Topic 304*****
Twitter Says It Purged Dozens Of Accounts For “Undermining Faith In NATO”
Twitter Says It Purged Dozens Of Accounts For “Undermining Faith In NATO”
Twitter has announced it recently suspended dozens of accounts for undermining confidence in NATO. It was part of a broader purge of almost 400 Twitter accounts believed to have “ties to Russia, Armenia and Iran” state actors which were found to have “breached its platform manipulation policies,” according to .
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.