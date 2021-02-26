America Condemns Putin & Xi But Supports Gangsters

Eric Zuesse, originally posted at Strategic Culture

The U.S. regime condemns and threatens the Governments of Russia, China, and Iran, and pretends to be not a regime itself, though it is one, and so are most of its ‘allies’. (Whether any of those three targeted nations of the U.S. regime — Russia, China, and Iran — is or is not a regime will not be a topic here, but my personal judgment on that would be no, because each one of those three nations is a target of the world’s only super-power; and, therefore, is tragically and authentically compelled to be obsessed about its national security, in order for it to maintain its own independence and national sovereignty and not become yet another vassal-nation of the U.S. empire. All of the international aggression is actually being led by Washington and practiced by the U.S. and its allies. That is my personal view. But it’s actually irrelevant here, because the topic of this article is America, not any its target-nations. The target-nations are not the topic here, and nothing is assumed about any of them.)

To be a regime is to be a dictatorship, which the U.S. itself has already been scientifically studied and established to be — a dictatorship by its aristocracy. At the very least, if the Government of Russia, or of China, or of Iran, is a regime, then America’s accusing it of being one is simply a pot’s calling the kettle black, in which case, all of the U.S. regime’s holier-than-thou pontifications against its targets are laughable, instead of being informative. But the situation, in the present case, is even worse than that if the aggressor-nation — the U.S. — is alleging idealistic reasons for targeting other nations. That claim would then raise the U.S.’s accusation to an even higher level of aggressive hypocrisy.

For examples of this hyper-hypocrisy: Just as Russia, China, and Israel are three of the U.S. regime’s targets, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Israel, are three of the U.S. regime’s ‘allies’, and those three ‘allies’ are, very clearly, regimes, not democracies. Of course, Americans are lied-to and deceived to think that the racist-supremacist theocratic apartheid nation of Israel is instead ‘the only democracy in the region’ — and how stupid is that to believe? But that’s what the U.S. Government and its media tell them to believe, and only few Americans are outraged against their rulers for perpetrating such blatant lies upon them — manipulating the public in such a way, which assumes them to be mere fools. However, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are widely recognized to be “regimes,” and they will therefore be the focus here, because they blatantly display the U.S. Government’s hypocrisy to ‘justify’ its aggressions against Russia, China, Iran, and other targeted nations.

Recently, after twenty years of the billionaire monarch of Dubai in the UAE threatening, drugging, capturing, and imprisoning, his fleeing daughters, the BBC headlined on February 17th “Princess Latifa: UN to question UAE about Dubai ruler’s daughter” and reported that “The United Nations has said it will raise the detention of Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai’s ruler, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).” The day before that, the BBC bannered “Princess Latifa: ‘Hostage’ ordeal of Dubai ruler’s daughter revealed” and reported: “The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who tried to flee the country in 2018 later sent secret video messages to friends accusing her father of holding her ‘hostage’ as she feared for her life. In footage shared with BBC Panorama, Princess Latifa Al Maktoum says commandos drugged her as she fled by boat and flew her back to detention.” Also on February 16th, the BBC headlined “Princess Latifa timeline: The failed escapes of Sheikh Mohammed’s daughters”, and started with the year 2000, when one of Latifa’s sisters, “Shamsa escapes while on holiday with other members of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s family at their Surrey estate. The sheikh launches a search for her, but doesn’t inform the police – his men track her down in Cambridge over a month later. In an email to her solicitor, Shamsa says she was bundled into a car by four Arab men and driven to her father’s house in Newmarket, where she was injected and given tablets. The next morning, she is flown back to Dubai on a private plane.”

For all that the world yet knows, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had her murdered, and her body disappear. On 6 March 2020, the Guardian headlined about Shamsa “Police to review inquiry into 2000 disappearance of Dubai ruler’s daughter” and there has been silence from the press after that. Latifa had made her first escape-attempt only two years after Shamsa, in 2002.

Probably they’ve both been murdered and disposed of. This is the reason why the U.N. will now be making noises about Latifa’s disappearance, but everything’s for show, because Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a U.S.-and-UK vassal, a prominent member of the U.S. aristocracy’s gang. “He’s on our side,” in the U.S. empire’s conquests — no target of them (such as the leaders of Russia, China, and Iran, are).

Another of ‘democratic’ America’s vassal leaders, the one who controls Saudi Arabia, had perpetrated the 2 October 2018 luring into Istanbul’s Saudi Consulate of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi (who feared for his life even as he entered there) where he was immediately dismembered and chopped-up by the team of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud, and thus was placed on public display how above-the-law Saudi Arabia’s Government really is. The five execution-team-members, whom the Crown Prince had reason to believe might testify against him if released, were sentenced to death. So, anyone who, from now on, would be hired for such an operation, would be a fool to trust that employer. The only real insiders in such a regime are at the very top. ‘Honor among thieves’ doesn’t exist at that high a level. Finally, on 9 September 2019, Turkey’s Daily Sabah newspaper bannered “Saudi hit squad’s gruesome conversations during Khashoggi’s murder revealed”, and reported that Turkey’s Government had just released recordings of the phone conversations between the head of the team that executed Khashoggi and a top aide to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, reporting on the success of their mission.

These are America’s ‘allies’. What they actually are is aristocracies that are allied with America’s aristocracy. It’s an international gang of billionaires, and they’re all psychopaths.

When someone such as Ukraine’s Yanukovych, or Iraq’s Saddam, or Libya’s Gaddafi — someone ‘we’ want to take down — is accused by anybody, any mere suspicion that’s been raised against such a person is instead a ‘proven’ ‘fact’ in the view of the regime’s media and in the eyes of its public; and the U.S. and allied regimes claim that there’s no need for any international investigation by the U.N. or any other organization, because ‘our’ ‘free’ press has already indicted and convicted the target (such as was done regarding Saddam Hussein and Bashar al-Assad). But not when the accused is instead ‘an ally’ — such as Benjamin Netanyahu, or Mohammad bin Salman, or Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, or any other major buyer of the products of U.S. firms such as Lockheed Martin. If America’s weapons are to be sold to such a nation, then it’s an ‘ally’ and there is no investigation into any of that leader’s crimes. But If the weapons are instead to be used against a nation, then whatever the person does is condemned-in-advance. This is ‘international justice’, in the view of the U.S. gang. Whether a foreign ruler is good or bad is irrelevant, because the U.S. regime is, itself, a gangster operation, and it adheres only to gangland rules. And anyone who has open eyes and an open mind can recognize this fact, because it has been amply documented (though not in the empire’s press).

