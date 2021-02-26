in Latest, Video

McConnell Raises White Flag; Surrenders to Trump in GOP Civil War

McConnell Raises White Flag; Surrenders to Trump in GOP Civil War

McConnell Says He’d “Absolutely” Back Trump If He’s 2024 GOP Nominee

After throwing former Donald Trump under the bus following this month’s impeachment acquittal, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he would back the former president if he wins the party’s 2024 presidential nomination. ” There’s a lot to happen between now and ’24.

WaveDancer
WaveDancer
February 26, 2021

McConnell is NOT to trust! He’s a rattlesnake and a traitor to the republican Base!

