McConnell hands off new Trump impeachment battle to Schumer
The Senate is in recess until Jan. 19, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signaled he won’t reconvene if the House next week decides to vote on and pass impeachment articles against President Trump, a source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner on Friday.
