Viral Putin Palace hoax. Russia tells Biden White House to take a hike
****News Topic 276*****
Kremlin Tells US ‘Back Off’ Navalny Case As Viral ‘Putin Palace’ Story Deflated
Kremlin Tells US ‘Back Off’ Navalny Case As Viral ‘Putin Palace’ Story Deflated
For a second straight weekend, Sunday saw more protests break out across major Russian cities in support detained Kremlin critic and opposition activist Alexei Navalny, with Reuters citing that more than 5,300 were detained amid a police crackdown.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Meanwhile in the UK….
UK Column News – 5th February 2021
re UK vaccination enforcement .. i anticipate UK Government Vaccine Snipers stationed on Shopping Mall roofs.
They had better not come to my door – I shall set the dogs on them.