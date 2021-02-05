in Latest, Video

Parler back online Monday "fingers crossed" – Bongino #SHORTS

1 Comment

Bongino says Parler will be back online Monday…

Very quick hit from Bongino on Hannity earlier tonight. Here’s Bongino’s explanation of the John Matze firing – 450+ comments &nbs…

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Sue Rarick
February 5, 2021

I’ll be signing up and hopefully Parlor will be set up to avoid the bully puppet that GAB cab turn into. Gab has a tendency to be as big a Right wing bully as Twitter is a left wing bully.
Time will tell

