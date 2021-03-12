in Latest, Video

Parler wants back into Apple app store. Apple wants Parler to change

100 Views 1 Comment

Parler wants back into Apple app store. Apple wants Parler to change

****News Topic 326*****

Apple refuses to let Parler back on its App Store ‘until it complies with the guidelines’

https://www.theblaze.com/news/apple-refuses-to-let-parler-back-on-their-app-store-after-review-of-their-content

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouAppleParler

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
WaveDancer
WaveDancer
March 12, 2021

I have to think if I should not switch back to PC from Apple/Mac products

0
Reply

Thinking Aloud. What If … There’s a Globalist Double Bluff?