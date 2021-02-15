Parler is back online. New logo, new design
****News Topic 288*****
Parler Status Updates
We are disappointed by the judge’s ruling against our request for a preliminary injunction in our suit against Amazon AWS. We remain confident that we will ultimately prevail in the main case. We also remind everyone that this litigation is still in its early stages and that the resolution of this case will have broad implications for our pluralistic society.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.