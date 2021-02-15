The Lincoln Project is FINISHED. D.C. swamp & MSM turned a blind eye
The Duran: Episode 887
The Lincoln Project is in complete and utter shambles. Good.
The Lincoln Project is in complete and utter shambles. Good.
The Lincoln Project is and always has been nothing but a grift. A money grab. A bunch of cant-hack-it dweebs trying to get rich because they couldn’t make it in real politics. So they weaponized hatred for Donald Trump, raised tens of millions of dollars promising to be the “conscience of the GOP,” then paid some interns a few bucks to make b-team memes criticizing conservatives.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.