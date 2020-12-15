Lou Dobbs doesn’t hold back about Bill Barr’s resignation

Lou Dobbs reports Bill Barr’s resignation and immediately calls for investigations into the Biden family, the election and “Obamagate”
TOM FITTON (GUEST): We need a special counsel on Biden, we need a special counsel on the election, and we need a special prosecutor on Obamagate because Durham isn’t capable of doing whatever he’s been asked to do.
WRITTEN BY MEDIA MATTERS STAFF
LOU DOBSS (HOST): Well, with that uplifting conclusion I have to say, Tom, you want a special counsel to find out about the fraud on this election?
DOBBS: I support everything that Tom Fitton just said about special prosecutors and special counsel. Please, please, somebody, come to your senses over there at the Justice Department. Thanks, Tom, appreciate it.
