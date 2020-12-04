John “Dead End” Durham

John Durham’s “dead end” career started after he moved to DC after a successful career prosecuting crime families and gangsters. Then his ability to indict criminals started to dry up.

In November 2017 when answering the QUESTIONNAIRE FOR NON-JUDICIAL NOMINEES, Durham describes his 10 most notable litigation, all of those he chose were crime family and gang relate

In 1999, Attorney General Janet Reno asked him to investigate the relationship between the F.B.I. and the Boston crime boss James(Whitey) Bulger, a longtime informant. That investigation led to the prosecution of a former F.B.I. supervisory special agent and a former Massachusetts state police lieutenant, according to the Justice Department.

The investigation resulted in the indictment and conviction of former FBI Supervisory Special Agent John Connolly on Racketeering and Obstruction of Justice charges and the indictment and conviction of former Massachusetts State Police Lt. Richard Schneiderhan on Obstruction of Justice charges. Connolly was sentenced to a period of 10 years imprisonment on September 16, 2002. Richard Schneiderhan was sentenced to a period of 18 months incarceration on July 8, 2003.”

Dead End 1

In January 2008, U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey tapped Assistant U.S. Attorney of the District of Connecticut, John Durham, to conduct a three year investigation into the destruction of CIA interrogation tapes as a special prosecutor for the Department of Justice.

“A team of prosecutors and FBI agents led by Durham conducted an exhaustive investigation into the matter,” said Matthew Miller, director of the Justice Department’s office of public affairs.

“As a result of that investigation, Mr. Durham has concluded that he will not pursue criminal charges for the destruction of the interrogation videotapes,” Miller said.

Dead End 2

Mr. Durham’s investigation into the C.I.A. tapes was broadened a year later, during the Obama administration, by Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., who asked him to investigate whether the agency violated any laws in its treatments of detainees. His final report remains classified. He closed the torture investigation in 2012, also without filing any criminal charges.

Dead End 3

Mr. Durham was tasked with examining the roots of the Russia investigation by Attorney General William P. Barr in May 2019, which began as an administrative review. It was turned into a criminal investigation in October 2019. There has been no sign of a report since, just empty promises, and I doubt there ever will be.

Why has Durham been appointed special council by Bill Barr, simply to do what he does best now, to carry on his investigation across into another administration and into another dead end!

