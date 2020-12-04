COVID Vaccine Trials: Rigged Benchmarks and Horrible Side Effects

By Makia Freeman

AT A GLANCE…

THE STORY:All of the Big Pharma companies conducting COVID vaccine trials have had participants suffer from side effects, often severe. These trials are deliberately set up so the vaccine will look like a success.

THE IMPLICATIONS:Big Pharma is not about to let this golden opportunity (the scamdemic) go by due to a failed vaccine. The COVID vaccines will be rushed to market, safety be damned.

By now, word regarding the COVID vaccine trials

has leaked out. We know that many companies from the Big Pharma cartel have had to report embarrassing results from their COVID vaccine trials. Recently, we learnt that a volunteer participant in Brazil died in the COVID vaccine trial being conducted by AstraZeneca (in conjunction with Oxford University). Before that, in the same set of AstraZeneca trials, 2 women developed serious adverse effects, one of whom experienced neurological symptoms consistent with a serious spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis. Meanwhile, in the COVID vaccine trials of Johnson and Johnson (yes, the same Big Pharma company that was present at Bill Gates’ prophetic Event 201 simulation), there was an ‘unexplained illness’ in one of the volunteers. Even for those who passionately believe in vaccines, these horrible side effects are disturbing, all the more since the New World Order (NWO) agenda is dictating that the COVID vaccine be rolled out worldwide on a quasi-mandatory or fully mandatory basis.

Widespread and Serious Side Effects Everywhere in COVID Vaccine Trials

In another case, the COVID vaccine being developed by Moderna led to one participant developing a fever of more than 103º and later fainting in his home. In Moderna’s Phase 1 human trial, 100% of volunteers in the high-dose group suffered systemic side effects – fatigue, chills, headache and myalgia (muscle pain). In fact, Moderna’s vaccine was shown to have a 20% “serious” injury rate in its high-dose group; one participant in their trial stated that he had become “the sickest in his life” after taking the vaccine. In this interview with Gates, the CBS anchor reveals 80% of trial participants had a systemic reaction after the 2nd dose. The corruption goes deeper still, for the FDA just granted permission to yet another Big Pharma company Pfizer to test its experimental COVID vaccine on American children! Although it wasn’t for the COVID vaccine, there was another COVID trial that was halted; the NIH stopped the Eli Lilly COVID antibody trial because of safety concerns. The dubious amount of side effects apparently hasn’t been a problem for AstraZeneca, who according to Reuters was able to strike deals with many nations whereby it will gain protection from future vaccine liability claims.

Vaccine Trials Rigged by Being Set up with Very Low Benchmarks for Success

The horrible side effects are ominous enough, but it doesn’t stop there. There is also fraud in the way the trails are designed. By setting the bar very low, the vaccine can come through the trials looking like a winner, even it’s not particularly effective (to say nothing of its safety). Mercola writes:

“Shockingly, preventing infection with SARS-CoV-2 is not a criterion for success in these vaccine trials. The only criterion for a successful COVID-19 vaccine is a reduction of symptoms shared by both COVID-19 and the common cold. In AstraZeneca’s case, the interim analysis includes 50 vaccine recipients. The vaccine will be a success if 12 or fewer develop symptoms after exposure to SARS-CoV-2, compared to 19 in the 25-person control group.”

In the well-quoted article Covid-19 Vaccine Protocols Reveal That Trials Are Designed To Succeed, William Haseltine wrote:

“Prevention of infection must be a critical endpoint … Prevention of infection is not a criterion for success for any of these vaccines. In fact, their endpoints all require confirmed infections … the vaccines are not expected to prevent infection, only modify symptoms of those infected. We all expect an effective vaccine to prevent serious illness if infected. Three of the vaccine protocols—Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca—do not require that their vaccine prevent serious disease only that they prevent moderate symptoms which may be as mild as cough, or headache … A vaccine must significantly or entirely reduce deaths from Covid-19 … None list mortality as a critical endpoint. The second surprise from these protocols is how mild the requirements for contracted Covid-19 symptoms are. A careful reading reveals that the minimum qualification for a case of Covid-19 is a positive PCR test and one or two mild symptoms. These include headache, fever, cough, or mild nausea. This is far from adequate. These vaccine trials are testing to prevent common cold symptoms.”

Did you catch that? The vaccines are not designed to prevent infection, but only to reduce possible symptoms. This is ultimately because there is no isolated, purified SARS-CoV-2 virus. Anyone who is assessed to be ‘infected’ (as judged by the highly flawed PCR test) may simply be so because the test picked up their own DNA or other RNA/viral sequences.

“It appears that all the pharmaceutical companies assume that the vaccine will never prevent infection. Their criteria for approval is the difference in symptoms between an infected control group and an infected vaccine group. They do not measure the difference between infection and noninfection as a primary motivation … Again we find that severe illness and death are only secondary objectives in these trials. None list the prevention of death and hospitalization as a critically important barrier.”

New Federal Court Set up to Handle COVID Vaccine Claims

Meanwhile, just as the NCVIA (National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act) was passed in the US in 1986 to shield Big Pharma from vaccine liability, there will now be a new court for COVID vaccine claims. Jon Rappoport reports the following:

“The simple truth is: the US government is anticipating many people will be filing claims for compensation, when their family members are harmed or killed by a new COVID vaccine … This new federal vaccine court for COVID will operate exactly like the present system for paying out claims for vaccine injury to children. Citizens have to jump through many absurd hoops and navigate all sorts of red tape, to try to squeeze money out of the federal government. The system is set up that way. It’s your basic bureaucratic nightmare. The language that establishes the new COVID vaccine court is found in the Federal Register, 3/17/20, buried in section 14 of a document titled: Declaration Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act for Medical Countermeasures Against COVID-19. Here is the relevant passage in that document: Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program…Section 319F-4 of the PHS Act, 42 U.S.C. 247d-6e, authorizes the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) to provide benefits to eligible individuals who sustain a serious physical injury or die as a direct result of the administration or use of a Covered [COVID] Countermeasure [e.g., a vaccine]. Compensation under the CICP for an injury directly caused by a Covered Countermeasure is based on the requirements set forth in this Declaration, the administrative rules for the Program, and the statute. To show direct causation between a Covered Countermeasure and a serious physical injury, the statute requires ‘compelling, reliable, valid, medical and scientific evidence.’ The administrative rules for the Program further explain the necessary requirements for eligibility under the CICP…”

Final Thoughts…

