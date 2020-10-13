Barr-Durham investigation drags on despite mountains of evidence pointing to coup

Via Just The News (https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/40-key-russia-documents-president-trump-must-still)…
President Trump earlier this week vowed complete and final transparency in the Russia probe, ordering the declassification (without redaction) of all relevant documents that show how the false Russian collusion narrative was created by Hillary Clinton operatives and then investigated for three years by the FBI.
With less than four weeks to Election Day 2020, there is little time to complete the mission so that voters can understand the foreign influence, dirty tricks and misconduct that began in the last presidential election and continued for years.
So Just the News put together a list of the 40 most important documents yet to be released that would help America understand what really happened and who is most culpable.
Most of the documents have been sought by Congress dating all the way back to 2017 and have been withheld from public release, mostly by bureaucrats at the State Department under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the FBI under Director Christopher Wray.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I am relieved that the Alexes are finally becoming disillusioned with Barr and Durham. Better late than never. The US (and indeed the UK) is now so corrupted at every level that even Trump seems powerless. I don’t expect even if he’s re-elected anything will happen. It’s best to be realistic as to what we’re up against. I don’t like to speculate on the solution, but it’s going to be drastic.
Don’t know about Durham for sure, but Barr is a Swamp Creature to the core. Just go to wallstreetonparade .com, search for Barr, and let Pam Martens and her hubby tell you all about him and his ties with the law firm that has defended the tbtf bankster banks, including goldman sucks. On the other hand, the fact that Trump put him into that position says to me that “drain the swamp” was either just a campaign promise, or that Trump is majorly beholden to the banksters (he was bailed out bankrupcy by none less than the Rchilds).
I am optimistic. It might be a different story in the next four years. Trump has become disillusioned, his patience is wearing thin. A pity he left it so late.
He must fire Wray and Pompeo as soon as the election is over.