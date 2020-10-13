Barr-Durham investigation drags on despite mountains of evidence pointing to coup

Via Just The News (https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/40-key-russia-documents-president-trump-must-still)…

President Trump earlier this week vowed complete and final transparency in the Russia probe, ordering the declassification (without redaction) of all relevant documents that show how the false Russian collusion narrative was created by Hillary Clinton operatives and then investigated for three years by the FBI.

With less than four weeks to Election Day 2020, there is little time to complete the mission so that voters can understand the foreign influence, dirty tricks and misconduct that began in the last presidential election and continued for years.

So Just the News put together a list of the 40 most important documents yet to be released that would help America understand what really happened and who is most culpable.

Most of the documents have been sought by Congress dating all the way back to 2017 and have been withheld from public release, mostly by bureaucrats at the State Department under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the FBI under Director Christopher Wray.

