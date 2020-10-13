WHO Dr. Nabarro says stop lockdowns. WHO Tedros says herd immunity unethical

****News Topic 87*****
Backflip: W.H.O. Condemns Coronavirus Lockdowns, Just ‘Doubling’ Global Poverty.
The UK’s envoy to the World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) has condemned mass coronavirus lockdowns, slamming the “ghastly global catastrophe” caused by crashing the world economy. Dr. David Nabarro from the W.H.O. appealed to world leaders on Saturday, telling them to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method” of the coronavirus.
Everyone who is not elderly and not sick show go about their business normally.