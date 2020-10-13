in Latest, Video

WHO Dr. Nabarro says stop lockdowns. WHO Tedros says herd immunity unethical

Backflip: W.H.O. Condemns Coronavirus Lockdowns, Just ‘Doubling’ Global Poverty.

The UK’s envoy to the World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) has condemned mass coronavirus lockdowns, slamming the “ghastly global catastrophe” caused by crashing the world economy. Dr. David Nabarro from the W.H.O. appealed to world leaders on Saturday, telling them to stop “using lockdowns as your primary control method” of the coronavirus.

penrose
penrose
October 13, 2020

Everyone who is not elderly and not sick show go about their business normally.

