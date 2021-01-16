Trump declassifies Russiagate, Obamagate docs. Media will easily cover this up
The Duran: Episode 859
Trump Declassifies ‘Foot-High’ Stack Of Russiagate, Obamagate Documents; Set For Release Within Days
President Trump has declassified and authorized the release of “more than a foot-high stack of documents” related to the Obama administration’s surveillance and espionage committed against the 2016 Trump campaign, as part of a larger campaign to discredit and undermine the incoming US president.
James Comey is trolling us… ‘Biden should pardon Trump’
“Donald Trump belongs in jail.” Ex-FBI Director @Comey says while he “obviously believes” the president should be in jail, he doesn’t think “pursuing that is in the best interests of the American people”, adding Joe Biden should “consider” pardoning Donald Trump#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/RUghKyq5nW – BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) January 13, 2021 Joe Biden Should ‘Consider’ Pardoning Donald Trump “I obviously think he belongs in jail, but I don’t think pursuing that is in the best interests of the entire nation, so I think the wiser decision would be not to pursue him.”
