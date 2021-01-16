Dutch government collapses. PM Mark Rutte resigns over childcare scandal
The Duran: Episode 858
Dutch government resigns over childcare subsidies scandal
Dutch government quits over ‘colossal stain’ of tax subsidy scandal
THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government resigned on Friday, accepting responsibility for wrongful accusations of fraud by the tax authorities that drove thousands of families to financial ruin, often on the basis of ethnicity. The cabinet would remain in place for now in a caretaker capacity to manage the coronavirus crisis, Rutte said.
Dutch PM Rutte Resigns Over Childcare Subsidy Debacle
Dutch PM Rutte Resigns Over Childcare Subsidy Debacle
With Italian politics once again in shambles ( heading for its 132nd government in 160 years), Europe is now facing yet another debacle as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has resigned two months before the country’s election. This has pressured the euro lower this morning.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
The resignation is (unfortunately) just one for the record. The Dutch elections were supposed to be held in march 2021, and there will be no elections before march. Due to corona the elections could actually be postponed, and until new elections the current government will govern in the same manner as before, with the exception that no new laws will be proposed. The Netherlands is currently under an emergency law though, which gives the minister of Health practically the power to do almost anything he wants without the necessity for law adaptions. So again nothing changes, and if we may… Read more »