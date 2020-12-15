Look at Russian hacker HOAX. Nothing to see LEAKED China spy list
The Duran: Episode 831.
Leaked files expose mass infiltration of UK firms by Chinese Communist Party including AstraZeneca, Rolls Royce, HSBC and Jaguar Land Rover
Loyal members of Chinese Communist Party are working in British consulates, universities and for some of the UK’s leading companies, The Mail on Sunday can reveal Leaked database of 1.95m registered party members reveals how Beijing’s malign influence now stretches into almost every corner of British life, including defence firms,
What a load of Bs! Can’t the Duran do any better than this crude anti Chinese propaganda?
Shameful.