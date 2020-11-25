in Latest, Video

New Senate report documents wire transfers from China & Russia to Biden family

The Duran: Episode 804.

With Joe Biden’s ‘irregularity-filled’ election win all but assured (unless the Trump campaign can pull off several upset legal victories), we now turn our attention back to the Biden family’s ties to Russia and China – a narrative which the MSM will attempt to suffocate out of existence – particularly if Republicans (and their investigative committees) lose the Senate after January’s runoff in Georgia.

oldandjaded
oldandjaded
November 25, 2020

I predicted Biden would be gone within 30 days of inauguration to make way for the real President, by either impeachment or for “health reasons” looks like its going to be door #1.

AAA
AAA
Reply to  oldandjaded
November 25, 2020

“… impeachment …”

You must be kidding … democrats still hold the House.

