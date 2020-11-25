New Senate report documents wire transfers from China & Russia to Biden family
The Duran: Episode 804.
New Senate Docs ‘Confirm’ Troubling Biden Family Links To China, Russia
With Joe Biden’s ‘irregularity-filled’ election win all but assured (unless the Trump campaign can pull off several upset legal victories), we now turn our attention back to the Biden family’s ties to Russia and China – a narrative which the MSM will attempt to suffocate out of existence – particularly if Republicans (and their investigative committees) lose the Senate after January’s runoff in Georgia.
I predicted Biden would be gone within 30 days of inauguration to make way for the real President, by either impeachment or for “health reasons” looks like its going to be door #1.
“… impeachment …”
You must be kidding … democrats still hold the House.