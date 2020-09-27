Hunter Biden’s DODGY deals with Ukraine & China created “counterintelligence & extortion concerns”

Via Daily Caller (https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/23/hunter-biden-senate-report-ukraine-china-burisma/)…
• Hunter Biden’s financial dealings with Ukrainian, Russian and Chinese businesses created potential “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns,” according to a report by two Senate committees.
• The report details a series of wire transfers between Biden and a businessman with extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
• The report, written by the Senate Homeland Security and Senate Finance committees, also states that State Department officials repeatedly raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma Holdings.
• One official testified that he told Joe Biden in October 2015 that his son’s links to Burisma “enabled Russian disinformation efforts.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.