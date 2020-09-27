Hunter Biden’s DODGY deals with Ukraine & China created “counterintelligence & extortion concerns”

Via Daily Caller (https://dailycaller.com/2020/09/23/hunter-biden-senate-report-ukraine-china-burisma/)…

• Hunter Biden’s financial dealings with Ukrainian, Russian and Chinese businesses created potential “criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns,” according to a report by two Senate committees.

• The report details a series of wire transfers between Biden and a businessman with extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

• The report, written by the Senate Homeland Security and Senate Finance committees, also states that State Department officials repeatedly raised concerns about Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma Holdings.

• One official testified that he told Joe Biden in October 2015 that his son’s links to Burisma “enabled Russian disinformation efforts.”

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report