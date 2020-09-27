in Latest, Video

Erdogan transferring militants. Conflict erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

200 Views 1 Comment

*****News Topic 47*****

Reports Turkey is transferring Syrian militants to Azerbaijan as hostilities against Armenia increases.

https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/09/25/reports-turkey-is-transferring-syrian-militants-to-azerbaijan-as-hostilities-against-armenia-increases/

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex ChristoforouAzerbaijanArmenia

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Daniel Martin
Daniel Martin
September 27, 2020

Turkey under Erdogan has become one of the most destabilizing security factors on the entire Eurasian landmass in the past decade. And i believe sooner or later that Erdogan’s provocations could trigger some catastrophic events that he will not be able to maneuver around like he is use to. These events could have devastating consequences for Turkey as a nation. Erdogan has an incredible talent to antagonize both allies and enemies against him in a record time.

0
Reply

Hunter Biden’s DODGY deals with Ukraine & China created “counterintelligence & extortion concerns”

Latest poll shows support for BLM cratering