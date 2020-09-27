Erdogan transferring militants. Conflict erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

*****News Topic 47*****
Reports Turkey is transferring Syrian militants to Azerbaijan as hostilities against Armenia increases.
https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/09/25/reports-turkey-is-transferring-syrian-militants-to-azerbaijan-as-hostilities-against-armenia-increases/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Turkey under Erdogan has become one of the most destabilizing security factors on the entire Eurasian landmass in the past decade. And i believe sooner or later that Erdogan’s provocations could trigger some catastrophic events that he will not be able to maneuver around like he is use to. These events could have devastating consequences for Turkey as a nation. Erdogan has an incredible talent to antagonize both allies and enemies against him in a record time.