Russian brokered Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire in trouble

Nearly 4,000 Syrian and Libyan militants in Azerbaijan: ex-Armenian ambassador

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:35 P.M.) – An Armenian diplomat said that about 4,000 militants loyal to Turkey from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra) and the Sultan Murad Brigade arrived in Karabakh from Libya and Syria to fight alongside the Azerbaijani forces.

Brokenspine66
October 17, 2020

I have the gut feeling that Erdogan tries to dispose a lot of his jihadi/mercs/terrorist-Proxies to regions like Lybia + Nagorno-Karabakh out of several reasons one is to fullfill some of his insane neo-ottoman pipedreams another is his jihadi/mercs/terrorist-Proxies stuck in a dead-end in Idlib and when the shit hit the fans there they will turn their attention to Turkey for payback.

