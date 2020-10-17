in Latest, Video

Nord Stream 2 win for Russia. EU clown leaders talk sanctions as economy melts

The Duran: Episode 705.

Nord Stream 2 will be completed, timing is unknown – German Foreign Minister.

The Nord Stream 2 project will be completed, the only question that arises is when exactly this will happen, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affair Heiko Maas said in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

“I proceed from the assumption that Nord Stream 2 will be completed. The question is when [this will happen],” he said. Referring to criticism of the project from Washington, Maas said: “We make decisions about our energy policy and energy supply here – in Europe.”

