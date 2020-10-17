Twitter censors .gov website. Facebook meddles in New Zealand election

****News Topic 94*****
Facebook shuts New Zealand party’s page ahead of election.
Facebook shut down the page of conspiracy-embracing political party Advance New Zealand on Thursday just two days out from a general election, accusing it of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus. The action against a registered political party in the midst of an election campaign is unprecedented in New Zealand and comes as Facebook shows an increased willingness to act against false claims made on the social media giant.
