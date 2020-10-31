NY Post is back on Twitter. This is why Twitter & Dorsey backed down…

*****News Topic 130*****
Twitter buckles and unlocks New York Post’s main account after two-week stalemate.
Twitter buckles under pressure and unlocks New York Post’s account
Twitter on Friday relented and unlocked the main account of the New York Post Account had been locked since October 14 over Hunter Biden articles Twitter lifted a ban on the articles, but had insisted Post delete original tweets Now Twitter is reversing its policy of not retroactively reversing enforcement It comes after Senator Ted Cruz blasted Twitter CEO Jack Dorey in a hearing Twitter has backed down and unlocked the main account of the New York Post following a two-week stalemate over the newspaper’s articles about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.