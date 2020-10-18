in Latest, Video

5 days later & Twitter refuses to unlock NY Post account

Twitter refuses to unlock New York Post account unless Hunter Biden posts deleted.

Twitter has refused to unlock the New York Post’s account since Wednesday unless the outlet deletes six tweets about its reporting on 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, the Post reported.

Bliedon Strikes Again
Bliedon Strikes Again
October 18, 2020

Aptly named Twitter run by Twits.

