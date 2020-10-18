EU says BREXIT delayed, Boris Johnson says NO IT’S NOT.
The Duran: Episode 706.
Brexit: Trade talks with the EU are over, says No 10
Talks between the UK and EU over a post-Brexit trade agreement are “over”, Downing Street has said. No 10 argued there was “no point” in discussions continuing next week unless the EU was prepared to discuss the detailed legal text of a partnership.
