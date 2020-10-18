in Latest, Video

EU says BREXIT delayed, Boris Johnson says NO IT’S NOT

EU says BREXIT delayed, Boris Johnson says NO IT’S NOT.

The Duran: Episode 706.

Brexit: Trade talks with the EU are over, says No 10

Brexit: Trade talks with the EU are over, says No 10

Talks between the UK and EU over a post-Brexit trade agreement are “over”, Downing Street has said. No 10 argued there was “no point” in discussions continuing next week unless the EU was prepared to discuss the detailed legal text of a partnership.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

EUBrexitThe Duran

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Temp Layoffs Have Become PERMANENT! Middle Class Will Disappear as Economy Falls