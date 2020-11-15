in Latest, Video

Boris Johnson government unravels putting BREXIT at risk

The Duran: Episode 733

No-deal fears rise as Boris Johnson ‘least willing to budge on Brexit’
The prime minister remains determined not to compromise over the terms of Britain’s exit from the European Union, say senior Whitehall sources

Boris Johnson remains the “hardest in the room” in his unwillingness to budge to secure a Brexit deal, government insiders said this weekend, amid warnings that just days remain to finalise an agreement.

