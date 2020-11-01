in Latest, Video

UK & EU enter second wave of lockdowns

The Duran: Episode 723.

Merkel warns of ‘long, hard winter’ as lockdowns return

Covid: Merkel warns of ‘long, hard winter’ as lockdowns return

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of a long, hard winter ahead as she defended the reinstatement of a national lockdown. Mrs Merkel was heckled by right-wing MPs as she outlined the new measures in parliament. Rising coronavirus infections and deaths are triggering tougher restrictions across Europe.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

EUUKThe DuranCovid-19lockdown

penrose
penrose
November 1, 2020

Merkel should be permanently locked down in a prison cell. She has done more damage to Germany and the German people than the virus could ever dream of.

1
Reply

