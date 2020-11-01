UK & EU enter second wave of lockdowns.
The Duran: Episode 723.
Merkel warns of ‘long, hard winter’ as lockdowns return
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of a long, hard winter ahead as she defended the reinstatement of a national lockdown. Mrs Merkel was heckled by right-wing MPs as she outlined the new measures in parliament. Rising coronavirus infections and deaths are triggering tougher restrictions across Europe.
Merkel should be permanently locked down in a prison cell. She has done more damage to Germany and the German people than the virus could ever dream of.