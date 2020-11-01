Joe Biden to Michigan voters “I don’t need you to get me elected”

*****News Topic 132*****
Joe Biden tells voters “I don’t need you to get me elected.”
Joe Biden tells voters “I don’t need you to get me elected.” pic.twitter.com/kMTqiIx2B4
It should be clear what they are telling you. You have had, in the last few days, Podesta saying that if Trump “wins” they will bring in the UN. Pelosi has said that “Biden will be President, the votes don’t matter”, and Biden telling you “I don’t need your votes, I need you to support me after I win”.
This IS a coup d’etat. They are publicly announcing it. You are living in a fascist dictatorship.
So far Trump is following the same path as Jacobo Arbenz in 1954. Anyone that knows anything about history knows that the ONLY way to successfully turn a coup d’etat is with military force. Most assume that the US military will rally behind Trump, but I suspect that when push comes to shove, and it means shooting at UN troops, they will not. You are days away from a UN dictatorship.
This has been inevitable since the post-war formation of the CIA, and it is the end of the republic. Once a nations foreign policy is to do coup d’etat’s in other countries, it is inevitable that at some point, the people will elect a leader that is unacceptable to those in control of that mechanism, and it will be turned on the country itself. Any moral compunction against it dissolves with the first coup, then it is only a matter of time before a situation arises that those controlling the coup mechanism feel warrants it. This is not the first,… Read more »
Harry Truman Washington Post Op-Ed The Washington Post December 22, 1963 – page A11 Harry Truman Writes: Limit CIA Role To Intelligence By Harry S Truman Copyright, 1963, by Harry S Truman INDEPENDENCE, MO., Dec. 21 — I think it has become necessary to take another look at the purpose and operations of our Central Intelligence Agency—CIA. At least, I would like to submit here the original reason why I thought it necessary to organize this Agency during my Administration, what I expected it to do and how it was to operate as an arm of the President. I think… Read more »
Well….we’ll see if the American people have let MSM censor so much out of the conversation, where any reasonable person, informed about the Obama, Biden, Clinton, Kerry and plenty more…..then Russia, Russia Russia…..has to conclude all we’re inlolved in huge graft schemes….that go to before 911….most while Bill was stroking a child …….moo sod LEVERAGE.
Same peeps pulled off the WTC demolitions. Planning went in while President Bill was being leveraged and his own wife was part of the setup…and coup, where “a plan to attack 7 countries in 5 years originated. . Obama was a “go along” cinda guy but Bush knew 911 was coming down and he let them do it. Hilda was NY Senator To facilitate.
yup.And there’s a very interesting book by titled “9-11 as Ritual”