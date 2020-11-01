in Latest, Video

Trudeau says freedom of expression must have LIMITS

150 Views 2 Comments

*****News Topic 133*****

Canadian opposition aghast as Trudeau responds to violence over Mohammed cartoons by saying freedom of expression must have LIMITS

Canadian opposition aghast as Trudeau responds to violence over Mohammed cartoons by saying freedom of expression must have LIMITS

Canadian opposition party leader Erin O’Toole was appalled by Justin Trudeau’s tepid support for “free speech” in the face of Islamist attacks over Mohammed cartoons, saying the prime minister is undermining a pillar of democracy. “It is very disturbing when the prime minister sends the signal that he is not protecting freedom of expression,” O’Toole said on Saturday on Twitter.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

FranceAlex ChristoforouTrudeau

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Helen B
Helen B
November 1, 2020

He looks more and more like Fidel Castro every day as he ages.

0
Reply
mijj
mijj
November 1, 2020

Free Speech is important. People should be free to be insulting in a way that riles any mid-east country except Israel.

2
Reply

Joe Biden to Michigan voters “I don’t need you to get me elected”