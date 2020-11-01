Trudeau says freedom of expression must have LIMITS

*****News Topic 133*****
Canadian opposition aghast as Trudeau responds to violence over Mohammed cartoons by saying freedom of expression must have LIMITS
Canadian opposition party leader Erin O’Toole was appalled by Justin Trudeau’s tepid support for “free speech” in the face of Islamist attacks over Mohammed cartoons, saying the prime minister is undermining a pillar of democracy. “It is very disturbing when the prime minister sends the signal that he is not protecting freedom of expression,” O’Toole said on Saturday on Twitter.
He looks more and more like Fidel Castro every day as he ages.
Free Speech is important. People should be free to be insulting in a way that riles any mid-east country except Israel.