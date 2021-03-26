in Latest, Video

Trudeau trash talks Putin. Stops short of calling him a “killer”

320 Views

Trudeau trash talks Putin. Stops short of calling him a “killer”

****News Topic 343*****
Russian President Putin has done ‘terrible things’ & doesn’t care ‘what Western world thinks of him,’ says Canadian PM Trudeau

Russian President Putin has done ‘terrible things’ & doesn’t care ‘what Western world thinks of him,’ says Canadian PM Trudeau

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not particularly interested in the West’s opinion of him. That’s according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who noted on Wednesday that Putin says what he wants, when he wants.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

PutinAlex ChristoforouTrudeau

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Jim Eagle??? Biden’s dull, scripted Press Conference

EU Summit Shambles: Merkel Slaps Down Macron Export Ban