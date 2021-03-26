EU Summit Shambles: Merkel Slaps Down Macron Export Ban
News Topic 87:
MAC THE STRIFE Macron admits he completely BUNGLED EU’s vaccine rollout in humiliating mea culpa as bloc heads for export ban climbdown
Macron admits he BUNGLED EU’s jab rollout in humiliating mea culpa
EMMANUEL Macron has admitted he completely bungled the EU’s vaccine rollout as the bloc heads for a u-turn on the jab export ban. The French president has accepted that the EU did not go “fast enough or strong enough” in the painfully slow Covid jab drive.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.